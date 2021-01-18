(CNN) —

With three new phones from Samsung, we’re rounding up the best ways to accessorize your Galaxy S21, S21+ or S21 Ultra. This way you can keep your new phone protected in style and also keep the battery filled up — especially when you recall that a wall charger isn’t being included in the box. And alongside power peripherals we also have cases and screen protectors from brands we’ve tested.

Looking for an accessory to pair with the flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra? Since it’s the only one of the bunch that supports the S Pen, it’s a great addition if you plan to take notes or even draw with your new smartphone. Samsung is selling a standard S Pen for $39.99.

We’ve rounded up our top accessory picks for you below. From cases to chargers, we’ve got you and your brand-new Galaxy covered.

Cases

S Pen cases

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Silicone Cover With S Pen ($69.99; samsung.com)

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Silicone Cover With S Pen PHOTO: Samsung

The classic Samsung silicone case has gotten an upgrade to accommodate for the S Pen. There’s a convenient holder on the side for your S Pen, and you still get to enjoy the soft touch of the silicone case.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G S-View Cover With S Pen ($89.99; samsung.com)

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G S-View Cover With S Pen PHOTO: Samsung

This folio-style case gives you quick access to the front of your screen while protecting your phone all around — literally. It’s gotten an update to include a holding spot for your S Pen inside. It’s also infused with an antimicrobial coating to keep you and your phone protected from germs.

Standard cases

Galaxy S21 5G Rugged Protective Case in Silver ($39.99; samsung.com)

Galaxy S21 5G Rugged Protective Case in Silver PHOTO: Samsung

Super rugged but still sleek, this case by Samsung offers loads of protection from drops and falls — plus, it has a built-in kickstand so you have easy access to your phone while it sits on your desk or while you binge your favorite shows.

Duo for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G ($29.99; incipio.com)

Duo for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G PHOTO: Incipio

Incipio’s Duo case offers two layers of protection for drops up to 12 feet. Even though it’s a dual-layered case, it’s super slim with a soft-touch finish. The raised-edge bezel helps protect the screen from cracks and shatters should any accidents happen with your new phone.

Galaxy S21 5G Otter + Pop Symmetry Series Case ($67.95; otterbox.com)

Galaxy S21 5G Otter + Pop Symmetry Series Case PHOTO: Otterbox

Get the best of an OtterBox case paired with a PopSocket PopGrip. The case itself is protective, and the PopGrip will help you keep a stronger hold on your device. Plus, you get to customize your case options, so it’s a great way to show off your personal style.

Wake Case for Galaxy S21+ 5G ($39.99; lifeproof.com)

Wake Case for Galaxy S21+ 5G PHOTO: Lifeproof

Wake is crafted from salvaged fishing gear and is made up of over 85% ocean-based recycled plastic. Not only is this case super protective for your new phone, but it also helps protect the environment — plus, it’s drop-proof up to 6 feet.

Galaxy S21+ Case ($39; amazon.com)

Galaxy S21+ Case PHOTO: Totallee

This case is available in both a clear version or a matte black. It’s a simple design that will show off how sleek your new phone is. And, if you opt for the clear version, you can show off the vibrant new colorways Samsung released.

Grip for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Ultra ($39.99; incipio.com)

Grip for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Ultra PHOTO: Incipio

Definitely protective, the Grip by Incipio will protect your Galaxy S21 5G Ultra from drops up to 14 feet. It features multidirectional grip assists to help keep your phone in the hand and prevent accidents.

Screen protectors

Galaxy S21 5G Alpha Flex Screen Protector ($39.95; otterbox.com)

Galaxy S21 5G Alpha Flex Screen Protector PHOTO: Otterbox

This screen protector will maintain touch response and won’t crack or shatter. It’ll preserve the natural clarity and vibrancy of your phone’s display while keeping it protected from any damage.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Clearly Protected Film Screen Protector ($19.95; otterbox.com)

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Clearly Protected Film Screen Protector PHOTO: Otterbox

This film screen protector is thinner, but it’ll keep your device protected from scratches and smudges. It will also preserve your screen’s vivid display and help keep your device looking great in the long run.

Charging cables

Anker USB-C Charging Cable, 2-Pack ($11.49; amazon.com)

Anker USB-C Charging Cable, 2-Pack PHOTO: Amazon

These USB-A to USB-C cables support fast charging up to 15 watts. They’re designed to be extra durable, with a 12,000-bend life span and tough nylon exterior.

BoostCharge Braided USB-C to USB-C Cable ($14.99; belkin.com)

BoostCharge Braided USB-C to USB-C Cable PHOTO: Belkin

Tested to endure over 10,000 bends, these cables from Belkin are durable and affordable, and they’ll have your new phone charged quickly and safely. They have a braided nylon exterior and support fast charging.

Griffin 3-Foot USB-A to USB-C Charge and Sync Cable ($11.74; amazon.com)

Griffin 3-Foot USB-A to USB-C Charge and Sync Cable PHOTO: Amazon

Griffin’s USB-A to USB-C Charge and Sync cable is your standard charging cable that will charge your new Galaxy S21 efficiently. It’s a 3-foot-long cable, so you’ll have a decent amount of slack while charging.

Belkin USB 2.0 Type-A to USB Type-C Cable ($9.99; bhphotovideo.com)

Belkin USB 2.0 Type-A to USB Type-C Cable PHOTO: B&H Photo Video

If you’re looking for a longer cable, this pick from Belkin is 6 feet long with a USB-A to USB-C connection.

Wall chargers

25-Watt Travel Adapter ($19.99; samsung.com)

25-Watt Travel Adapter PHOTO: Samsung

This small wall plug will pair with a USB-C cable to charge your device safely, delivering up to 25 watts of power. It’s available in black and white so you can match it with your charging cable.

Anker Nano USB-C Wall Charger ($16.99; amazon.com)

Anker Nano USB-C Wall Charger PHOTO: Amazon

Small and mighty, we love the Anker Nano for its quick and powerful charge for such a low cost. You’ll need a USB-C cable to pair with it, then you’re ready to charge.

Griffin PowerBlock USB-C PD 18-Watt Wall Charger ($29.99; amazon.com)

Griffin PowerBlock USB-C PD 18-Watt Wall Charger PHOTO: Amazon

This wall charger will deliver up to 18 watts safely and efficiently. It’s lightweight and has a low profile, so it’s easy to toss in your bag on the go or leave in your outlet at home. You’ll need a USB-C to USB-C charging cable to pair with it.

Belkin USB-PD GaN 30-Watt Wall Charger ($26.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Belkin USB-PD GaN 30-Watt Wall Charger PHOTO: Amazon

This is a super-powerful little charger. It can deliver up to 30 watts and pairs with a USB-C cable, and the GaN technology keeps your phone charging safely.

Anker USB Dual-Port 12-Watt Wall Charger, 2-Pack ($12.99; amazon.com)

Anker USB Dual-Port 12-Watt Wall Charger, 2-Pack PHOTO: Amazon

Though not as powerful as the Anker Nano, this two-pack of Anker USB dual-port chargers is efficient and gets the job done. They’ll deliver up to 12 watts of power to your Galaxy S21 and are small with foldable plugs so you can take them with you on the go.

Wireless chargers

Wireless Charger Duo Pad ($59.99; samsung.com)

Wireless Charger Duo Pad PHOTO: Samsung

Charge your Galaxy Watch and Galaxy S21 at the same time with this Duo charging pad from Samsung. We like the convenience of charging two devices at once, and a wireless charger is a great way to reduce wire clutter on your desk or nightstand.

Wireless Charger Single Pad ($39.99; samsung.com)

Wireless Charger Single Pad PHOTO: Samsung

This single charging pad will deliver up to 9 watts of charge to your phone (or earbuds, if they’re able to charge wirelessly). It’s small and will fit easily in your office or other spaces for quick access to an efficient charge.

Base Station Stand ($99.95; nomadgoods.com)

Base Station Stand PHOTO: Nomad Goods

Nomad’s wireless charger will power your device while it sits vertically so you have easy access for use while charging. It’s on the pricier side, but it’s a high-quality charger that blends in nicely with your home space.

Wireless Charging Pad, Fabric ($29.95, originally $49.95; zagg.com)

Wireless Charging Pad, Fabric PHOTO: Zagg

Mophie’s wireless charging pad will safely provide up to a 10-watt charge. The soft suede fabric on the charging pad will help prevent scratches, not to mention it looks ultra sleek on your desk.

Charge Stream Vent Mount ($69.95; zagg.com)

Charge Stream Vent Mount PHOTO: Zagg

If you need access to your device while driving, this wireless car mount will charge your device and give you access to the screen when you need to check your GPS. It’ll provide up to 10 watts of charge, and it snaps conveniently to your car’s air vents.