Today, you’ll find a deal on Roomba, a discounted Hydro Flask water bottle and savings on beauty products at Ulta. All that and more below.

iRobot Roomba PHOTO: Amazon

Get a jumpstart on spring cleaning with discounted iRobot Roomba vacuums. The Roomba i3 is $100 off at $299.99 and the Roomba 675 is $80 off at $199.99, plus iRobot’s automatic mopping and sweeping device, the Braava 380t, is discounted to $199.99.

United by Blue PHOTO: United by Blue

Whether you’re looking for some new fashionable spring layers or discounted winter gear, United by Blue has got you covered with its end of season sale. Now through the end of January you can save up to 60% sitewide, plus, you can get an extra 50% off sale items with code BYEWINTER.

Ulta PHOTO: Ulta

All week Ulta is offering deep discounts on some of its best-selling essentials. Today, you can snag 50% off four items including this Australian Pink Clay Face Mask from Sand & Sky and these Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels from Skyn Iceland.

Hydro Flask PHOTO: Hydro Flask

Select colors of Hydro Flask’s incredibly popular bottles are on sale for 25% off right now, while supplies last. Plus, select sale items are marked down 50% so you can get yourself a bottle that can keep your water cold for hours on end.

Woot! PHOTO: Woot!

Spring and sunshine are right around the corner, so now is a perfect time to stock up on sunglasses. Today, Woot! is offering up to 60% off shades from popular brands such as Costa, Ray-Ban and Oakley so you can protect your eyes and look cool once the weather warms up.

Deals you may have missed

Sweaters at Nordstrom Rack

Sweaters at Nordstrom Rack PHOTO: Nordstrom Rack

There’s no better time to restock your sweater collection than the dead of winter. Luckily, Nordstrom Rack is marking down super cozy styles from plenty of top brands for a limited time. Keep an eye out for rare deals on Madewell, Free People and Everlane pullovers, plus cardigans that are ideal for lounging at home.

_______________________________________________________________________

Refurbished Dyson Ball Animal+ Upright Vacuum ($149.99, originally $499.99; ebay.com)

Dyson PHOTO: Amazon

If you like to be in control when it comes to vacuuming, this refurbished Ball Animal+ Upright is for you. As with all Dyson vacuums, the bagless model offers top-of-the-line suction and whole-machine HEPA filtration. A self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adapts to any floor type, from hardwood to carpet, while Ball technology makes steering the vacuum into even the most awkward corners a breeze.

Several attachments are also included in the box: The tangle-free turbine tool expertly removes pet hair from furniture; the stair tool ensures each step gets clean; a multi-angle tool allows you to reach the highest spots in your home; and the combination tool is ideal for tough-to-clean crevices.

_______________________________________________________________________

Puma

Puma PHOTO: Puma

Hustle over to Puma now, where you can take an extra 20% off all sale and outlet styles this weekend only. Use code WKND20 to save on everything from sweats and sneakers to tees and hoodies, all of which are perfect for loungewear aficionados and fitness fanatics alike.

_______________________________________________________________________

Adidas

Adidas PHOTO: Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new year of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering an extra 20% off sale items with code EXTRA20. The entire clearance section, including favorites for men and women like Adilette Slides, 3-Stripes tees, Superstar sneakers and more, is marked down during this promo to help you stick to your fitness goals.

_______________________________________________________________________

Leesa

Leesa PHOTO: Leesa

Sleep well and save at Leesa’s current flash sale, happening now through the weekend. You can score up to $400 off mattresses at the event, plus a free set of sheets with your purchase. Leesa has a mattress to suit every sleeper’s preferences, from all-foam to foam-and-spring hybrid mattresses, not to mention free no-contact delivery on all orders.

_______________________________________________________________________

Madewell

Madewell PHOTO: Madewell

Your new winter wardrobe is within reach. Right now at Madewell you can take up to 70% off select styles at the second annual Secret Stock Sale. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s signature denim to leather goods and cozy tops. Just be sure to add your favorites to cart soon; once these styles are sold out, they’re gone forever.

_______________________________________________________________________

Powerbeats Pro ($159.99, originally $249.99; bestbuy.com)

Powerbeats Pro PHOTO: Beats by Dr. Dre

If your fitness routine includes burning through your Spotify workout playlists while you burn calories, you need some reliable earbuds to keep the workout going. Powerbeats Pro, our favorite true wireless earbuds for working out, won’t fall out of your ears during intense weightlifting sessions or brisk morning jobs, and right now select colors are on sale at Best Buy. Score a pair of your own for just $159.99 — that’s $90 off — and read our full review of the buds here.

_______________________________________________________________________

Case-Mate

PHOTO: Case-Mate

Underscored readers can snag exclusive savings on all their case needs. For a limited time, Case-Mate is running a buy one, get one 50% off promo when you use code CNN50. It’s the perfect deal for those who were gifted some new electronics over the holidays, or those just looking for tech refresh in 2021.

_______________________________________________________________________

Under Armour

Under Armour PHOTO: Under Armour

Warm up for winter workouts (and lounging around the house) at Under Armour’s Semi-Annual Event. For one more week, you can take 50% off nearly 2,000 outlet styles for men and women, including sweatshirts, sweatpants, leggings and even headwear. And perhaps most exciting, the activewear brand’s highly rated (and editor-favorite) Sportsmask face mask is included in the promo at two for $40.

