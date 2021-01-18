Workers trapped in gold mine for more than a week send note to rescuers

(CNN) Twelve miners trapped underground for more than a week in a Chinese gold mine have managed to get a note to rescuers, state media reported Monday.

The Xinhua news agency reports that the note confirmed 12 of the miners were still alive following the blast on January 10 in the city of Qixia in Shandong Province. Four are said to be injured while the fate of 10 others is unknown.

The workers wrote that they remained hopeful, according to Xinhua, but that they were in need of medical supplies.

The scene at the gold mine on Wednesday, with rescue work underway.

Xinhua quoted the note as saying: "We are heavily exhausted and in urgent need of stomach medicine, painkillers, medical tape, external anti-inflammatory drugs, and three people have high blood pressure."

Rescue efforts have been underway since the blast occurred about 800 feet from the mine's entrance, trapping 22 workers around 2,000 feet below ground, the agency reported.