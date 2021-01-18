6.4 quake strikes Argentina's San Juan province, no tsunami warning issued

(CNN) A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck Argentina's west-central province of San Juan on Monday night, according to a preliminary report from the United States Geological Survey.

A series of aftershocks around the country followed. A magnitude 5.0 aftershock struck 27 kilometers (about 16.8 miles) south-southwest of Nueve de Julio, around 1,000 km (620 miles) east of the first quake and almost 20 minutes later.

Then, a magnitude 4.9 quake came in the same area as the first, followed by a magnitude 5.3 aftershock.

The 4.9, 5.0 and 5.3-magnitude quakes are considered aftershocks as they are smaller in magnitude than the main quake and in the same area.

Based on available data, there is no tsunami threat at this time, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC).

