6.4 quake strikes Argentina's San Juan province, no tsunami warning issued

(CNN) A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck Argentina's west-central province of San Juan in the early hours of Tuesday, according to a preliminary report from the United States Geological Survey.

Based on available data, there is no tsunami threat at this time, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC).

In its preliminary statement, the PTWC recorded the depth of the quake at about 20 kilometers (12.43 miles).

It was a "strong" quake, said CNN en Espanol reporter Agostina Montaño in San Juan, adding that everything fell off the shelves of his home.

