Ghana president warns of health system overload as Covid cases soar

(CNN) Ghana's Covid-19 infection rates are skyrocketing and include new strains of the virus not before seen in the country, filling treatment centres and threatening to overwhelm the health system, President Nana Akufo-Addo said on Sunday.

Ghana is not yet close to a peak seen during the first wave of infections in the middle of last year, but could quickly reach that level if cases keep rising at the current rate.

If they do, the president said he would impose another partial lockdown, despite worries about what that would do to one of West Africa's largest economies.

"Our Covid-19 treatment centers have gone from having zero patients to now being full because of the upsurge in infections," the president said. "At this current rate ... our healthcare infrastructure will be overwhelmed."

Across Africa, a second coronavirus wave is infecting twice as many people per day than at the height of last year's first wave and has yet to peak, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

