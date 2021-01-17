Sen.-elect Warnock says 'the soul of our nation hangs in the balance' in sermon ahead of MLK Day

(CNN) In his sermon before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Rev. Raphael Warnock called for equity and inclusivity at a time when Americans may feel like "we're living in exile."

"This strange time of exile, this strange time of spiritual exhaustion, this strange time in which the soul of our nation hangs in the balance," he added.

The church's services were delivered without an in-person audience and posted online because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Warnock focused his sermon on the book of Isaiah, which centers on the Babylonian exile. He specifically cited chapter 40, in which the prophet proclaims comfort to those who were exiled.

He quoted a verse, saying "Every valley shall be exalted, and every mountain and hill brought low; the crooked places shall be made straight and the rough places smooth; the glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together."

He went on to say, "In God's vision for the land, not only is there equity, not only is there integrity, not only is there possibility in God's vision for the land, there is inclusivity. In God's economy, there's a place for everybody -- red, yellow, Brown, Black and White."

Warnock explained that poor Black and Brown people are often "crushed in the machinery of systems that don't care about them."

"Meanwhile, Wall Street bankers destroyed billions of dollars of household wealth through mortgage fraud, and almost sent the entire American economy over the cliff," Warnock said. "George Floyd died, Eric Garner died and not one banker went to jail. Crooked places."

Warnock's Sunday sermon comes two days after an Atlanta synagogue said it was the target of a cyberattack during its annual MLK Shabbat service in which the US Senator-elect was participating.

"Presumably, The Temple was singled out by a racist and anti-Semitic group or individual bent on silencing our joint Temple-Ebenezer Baptist Church MLK Jr. Shabbat," Kent Alexander, president of The Temple, wrote in a letter sent Saturday to the congregation.