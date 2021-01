Sen.-elect Warnock says 'the soul of our nation hangs in the balance' in sermon ahead of MLK Day

(CNN) In his sermon before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Rev. Raphael Warnock called for equity and inclusivity at a time when Americans may feel like "we're living in exile."

Warnock, the senior pastor at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church , where King preached, said Sunday the country is experiencing a difficult time and he hoped God's words may give people courage to stand up for justice and righteousness. Warnock is set to become Georgia's first Black US senator after winning a close runoff election earlier this month.

"This time in which we feel like we are living in exile, a land made strange by a pandemic the likes of which no one living has ever seen. A land made strange by an economic turn down. A land made strange by a kind of political speech and rhetoric that continues to reach new lows. A land made strange when we witnessed the unthinkable as the very house of the people was attacked by those who are driven by the worst impulses, stirred up by demagogues," Warnock said in reference to the January 6 deadly riot at the US Capitol.

"This strange time of exile, this strange time of spiritual exhaustion, this strange time in which the soul of our nation hangs in the balance," he added.

The church's services were delivered without an in-person audience and posted online because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

