How empty stadiums proved useful during the Covid-19 pandemic

(CNN) On March 11, sports in the United States came to terms with the arrival of the coronavirus.

An NBA player tested positive shortly before tipoff in Oklahoma City, forcing the game's cancellation. Within days, every major sports league in the US had shut down.

The ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to be felt in all corners of American life, as the nation approaches a full year's worth of personal and economic devastation. Nearly 400,000 Americans have died from Covid-19.

Amid the turmoil, sports teams and cities opened their empty facilities for assistance efforts. Because of their day-to-day experiences with traffic flow, crowd control and project management, arenas and stadiums proved practical as Covid-19 testing sites and food banks.

During the 2020 election season, some became early voting and Election Day centers, allowing Americans easier access to voting while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

