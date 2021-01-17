Powerball jackpot hits $730 million after no winner declared Saturday

(CNN) Hold on tight to your Powerball ticket.

There were no top prize winners in Saturday's drawing, and the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $730 million, a cash value of $546 million.

This is only the fourth time the jackpot has crossed the $700 million mark, according to Powerball.

If anyone wins the upcoming drawing on Wednesday, January 20, it will be the fourth largest jackpot in the game's history and the sixth largest in US lottery history, Powerball said.

Saturday's drawing continued the longest streak of drawings without a jackpot winner in Powerball history, according to a press release.

