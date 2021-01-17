Baby giraffe dies at Nashville Zoo after being stepped on by mother

(CNN) The Nashville Zoo is grieving the unexpected loss of a newborn Masai giraffe.

The first-time mother, Nasha, 6, gave birth to a healthy calf on Saturday following a complicated delivery, according to the zoo.

But after announcing the birth, zookeepers noticed the calf was in distress. Shortly afterward, they announced the tragic loss.

"We are heartbroken to announce that Nasha's calf died shortly after our birth announcement earlier today after the calf was accidentally stepped on by her mother," the zoo wrote

"Our animal care team quickly intervened but were unsuccessful at saving the calf," the zoo wrote. "An initial necropsy showed trauma to the neck but further testing will follow to determine if there were any underlying causes for the newborn's death. Thank you all for your support over the past few weeks and especially during this tough time."

