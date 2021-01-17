Montana trooper rescues driver from car submerged in icy river

(CNN) A Montana Highway Patrol trooper is being praised for his heroic actions after pulling a driver from her submerged vehicle in the icy Yellowstone River Thursday.

Trooper Connor Wager entered the near-freezing water after responding to a rollover crash south of the town of Emigrant, the Montana Highway Patrol said on Twitter

"After arriving on scene, he found a vehicle on its roof with the front end completely submerged in the Yellowstone River. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle & the water was nearly freezing," it said in a series of tweets.

Montana Highway Patrol said the river current prevented the rear hatch of the car from opening.

"Wager tethered himself with a rope & entered the water making his way through the fast moving current to the overturned vehicle. The strong current prevented the rear hatch from opening, so he broke through the rear window with a rescue tool & pulled the woman out of the car."

The highway patrol said Wager and the driver were able to reach the shore with the help of first responders. Both were treated by emergency services and Wager was released with minor injuries.

