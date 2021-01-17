(CNN) We've all heard of state flowers and state birds, but Massachusetts is stepping it up by proposing a state dinosaur.

There's already a state fossil (surprisingly enough, dinosaur tracks), but now state Rep. Jack Patrick Lewis has announced plans to propose a bill aimed at adopting a state dinosaur.

He told CNN he has high hopes that the initiative will help kids in Massachusetts learn more about science and prehistory in their area, along with the legislative process.

"I was unprepared for the excitement that this project would generate," said Lewis, adding that tens of thousands of people have already voted in a poll to choose the dinosaur.

"My hope continues to be that this project will help young people better understand the prehistoric world and career opportunities that might grow out of a childhood interest or a love of science."