A goose became a family's pet after being rescued as a baby

(CNN) An orphaned goose named Lil' Bob has no idea it's a bird, says the Ohio man raising it.

While driving in Mason last spring, Joe Songer came across a family of geese trying to cross the road.

"We were sitting there for less than 30 seconds," Songer told CNN affiliate WXIX . "And a guy decides behind us that he wasn't going to wait. He went around us, and he killed his mother, father, and three siblings and Bob was the only survivor."

Songer rescued the gosling but feared it wouldn't survive the night.

Ten months later later, Lil' Bob is a beloved member of the family, spending days strolling through Cincinnati's parks with Songer and his dog, Hant.

