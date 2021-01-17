All US federal prisons on temporary lockdown ahead of Biden inauguration

(CNN) Federal prisons across the United States have been placed under temporary lockdown ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) announced Saturday that it is securing all institutions "in light of current events occurring around the country."

"There is no specific information that triggered this decision," the statement said. "This action is precautionary, and is not in response to any significant events occurring inside our facilities."

Security measures are being stepped up ahead of Inauguration Day, with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies preparing for the possibility of more violence after rioters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, leaving five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

The FBI has also received information indicating "armed protests" are being planned at all 50 state capitols and the US Capitol in Washington, DC in the days leading up to Biden's inauguration on January 20, according to an internal bulletin obtained by CNN

