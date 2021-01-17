This Illinois dad surprised his family with a bachelor's degree from the same university as his daughter

(CNN) When 23-year-old Taleigh Loven walked downstairs to her family room the night of her graduation party last October, she was expecting balloons, treats and some congratulatory high-fives from her family.

What she didn't expect was for her dad to be dressed in the same cap and shiny purple stole as she was.

When she saw that he was carrying a diploma with his name on it, she instantly burst into tears.

"My first and only thought was that I was just so so proud of him," Taleigh told CNN. "I was like, wait did you really go to college?"

Mike Loven, 47, decided four years earlier that he was going to get his bachelor's degree in finance and economics from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, the same school his eldest daughter had just enrolled in to study psychology.

