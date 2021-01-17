Muslim advocacy group warns American Muslims and Black communities to avoid state capitol buildings ahead of inauguration

(CNN) The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has issued an advisory warning American Muslims and other minority groups to avoid state capitol buildings and surrounding areas ahead of Inauguration Day.

CAIR also urged Muslim houses of worship and community centers to protect themselves "due to threat of far-right, White supremacist violence" following the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

"CAIR is deeply concerned that far-right insurrectionists unable to vent their political grievances at the national or state capitols will target minority community centers and houses of worship as an alternative for their destructive rage," CAIR's government affairs director Robert McCaw told CNN.

"CAIR is warning the Muslim community to prepare themselves for this reality," he said. "We want to make sure everyone is safe."

Law enforcement and state officials are on high alert for potentially violent protests in the lead-up to Inauguration Day, with some state capitols boarded up and others temporarily closed ahead of Wednesday's ceremony.

