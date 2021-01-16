A Tennessee law firm is offering a free divorce for Valentine's Day

(CNN) For happy couples, Valentine's Day is an excuse for romance, often celebrated with extravagant dinners and thoughtful gifts.

But on February 14, unhappy couples remember all the reasons they can't stand each other.

That's why a Tennessee law firm is giving away free divorce representation to one lucky (unlucky?) client who just can't wait to say goodbye to a partner.

The Powers Law Firm in Crossville will choose one person seeking a divorce to offer free legal services, including the court filing fees.

"There's a lot of people that stay married just because they can't afford it. Divorces are really expensive. Usually the cost starts from $1,150, and not everyone has that kind of money to drop off the bat," Timothy Sexton, a paralegal at the law firm, told CNN.

