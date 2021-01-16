US Postal Service removing mailboxes for security reasons ahead of inauguration

(CNN) The US Postal Service has temporarily removed some mailboxes in several major cities across the country, a security measure ahead of next week's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Mail collection has been suspended at some mailboxes as well, according to the Postal Service.

"It's part of our normal procedures to keep our employees and customers safe during times of protest or when large crowds are gathered near postal facilities, on postal routes, or by mailboxes," Postal Service spokesman David Partenheimer told CNN on Saturday.

Mailboxes will be temporarily removed as a security measure to protect postal property, employees and the public, according to press releases from Postal Service jurisdictions in at least 17 states and Washington, DC.

In Washington, DC, mailboxes will either be temporarily removed or locked, and notices have been placed on the individual boxes indicating the date they will be unavailable for service, according to the Postal Service . At least 14 post offices in the nation's capital will be temporarily closed as well on Inauguration Day.

