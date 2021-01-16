Up to 8,000 US-bound migrants enter Guatemala from Honduras

(CNN) An estimated 7,000 to 8,000 US-bound migrants have entered Guatemala from Honduras since Friday, a spokesman for Guatemala's official immigration agency, Alejandra Mena, told CNN on Saturday.

Thousands of people are joining the US-bound groups to flee a life of poverty and violence. Two devastating hurricanes struck the region late last year, exacerbating the economic strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Guatemala's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Honduran authorities to do more to "contain the massive departure of its inhabitants" in a statement issued Saturday.

While not responding directly to Guatemala's request, the National Institute of Migration in Honduras said on social media it has reinforced three border points between the two countries with immigration inspectors.

A video captured by CNN on Saturday showed a large group of people pushing past a cordon of Guatemalan soldiers to gain access to highways traveling to Mexico. Authorities estimated nearly 3,500 people made it pass the cordon.