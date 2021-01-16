A Spanish mountain climber has died after falling from K2

(CNN) Spanish mountaineer Sergi Mingote has died while climbing K2, the world's second highest summit, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Saturday.

"Sad death of Sergi Mingote at K2," Sanchez tweeted . "He wanted to continue making history by being part of the first expedition to crown this mountain in the middle of winter and a tragic accident has ended his life. A big hug for the loved ones of this great athlete."

K2, part of the Karakoram Range that straddles the Pakistan-China border, is the second highest mountain in the world at 8,611 meters (28,251 feet).

A post on Mingote's official Instagram account said: "Rest in peace Sergi. Today you start a new climb."

Just a day earlier, the mountaineer had shared a post announcing that he was on day 27 of his climb and had reached 7,000 meters.

