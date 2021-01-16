Test fire of NASA's SLS moon rocket ends prematurely

(CNN) NASA's Space Launch System rocket ignited its four main engines Saturday on a test stand in Mississippi, but the space agency prematurely ended the test.

The hot fire test was the eighth and final test of a series aimed at ensuring the rocket is prepared to launch missions to the moon. The rocket is the most powerful launch vehicle the space agency has ever constructed.

The SLS was supposed to light its engines for about eight minutes, the length of time the engines will have to fire to propel the rocket on its orbital missions.

It's not yet clear why the engines powered down after little more than a minute. The test was still useful for gathering data and "teams are assessing the data on early engine shutdown," the space agency tweeted

Watch all four @NASA_SLS core stage engines roar to life and shake the ground in Mississippi.



Teams are assessing the data on early engine shutdown. pic.twitter.com/U5bNqqbdZd — NASA (@NASA) January 16, 2021

During the hot fire test, engineers "power up all the core stage systems, load more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic, or supercold, propellant into the tanks and fire all four engines at the same time," according to NASA.

