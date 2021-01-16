The oldest living Marine, a North Carolina woman, has died at age 107

(CNN) Dorothy "Dot" Cole was the oldest living US Marine veteran when she died on January 7. She was 107 years old.

Cole, who was born in 1913 and grew up in Warren, Pennsylvania, suffered a heart attack in the home they shared in North Carolina, her daughter Beth Kluttz told CNN by phone Saturday

Cole decided she would take a stance to support her country after Japanese forces launched a surprise attack on the Pearl Harbor naval base in Hawaii on December 7, 1941.

"There were women volunteering with the Red Cross and knitting while sitting in church, so I thought I had to do something," Cole told the Marine Corps Times in an interview in September. "At the time, I didn't think I was doing anything great. I knew I was helping our country."

She was 28 years old in 1943 when she became among the first wave of women to join the Marine Corps Women's Reserve, according to her daughter.

Read More