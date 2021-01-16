Lizzie Borden house hits the market for $2 million

(CNN) If you're fascinated by unsolved 19th century murders and have $2 million burning a hole in your pocket, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.

The Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast Museum in Fall River, Massachusetts is up for sale

Lizzie Borden was accused of killing her father and step-mother but later acquitted.

It's the same home where Borden's father, Andrew, and step-mother, Abby, were murdered with a hatchet in 1892. Borden was accused of the crime but acquitted.

The double murder remains unsolved.

The property now operates as a bed and breakfast and museum dedicated to the crime.

