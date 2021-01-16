David Hasselhoff is auctioning off his personal K.I.T.T. car from the iconic 'Knight Rider' series

(CNN) David Hasselhoff is auctioning off his personal K.I.T.T. car, a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am styled after the iconic car used in his 1980s television series "Knight Rider."

The vehicle is similar to the K.I.T.T. car used by his character Michael Knight, but it was not used in television production, according to the auction site. Unfortunately, this version of the car does not talk.

"The sleek, black K.I.T.T. car is fully functional with the brilliantly colorful illuminated dash and console that would be immediately identifiable to Knight Rider fans," according to Diligent Auctions, which is handling the sale.

The current bid for the car is nearly $500,000, exceeding the predicted estimate of $175,000 to $300,000. As an added bonus, if the winning bid is 25% over the reserve price, the 68-year-old actor will personally deliver the car to the new owner.

If car is out of your price range, also up for auction is a toy pedal version of the car autographed by Hasselhoff. It is currently listed for more than $1,000, above the $400-$500 pre-auction estimate. The auction site notes that it "needs a little TLC to work properly."

