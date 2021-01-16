Covid-19 vaccines are given with organ music at UK's historic Salisbury Cathedral

London (CNN) England's historic Salisbury Cathedral was transformed into a Covid-19 vaccination center on Saturday, with patients vaccinated while organ music was played in the picturesque building.

Local GPs invited patients in the over-80s priority group to visit the cathedral and have their first vaccine doses.

More than 3.23 million people had received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UK by Saturday, according to the PA Media news agency.

Former RAF Flight Sergeant and Lancaster tail gunner Louis Godwin, 95, was among the first people to receive a dose at the more than 800-year-old cathedral, according to the NHS Salisbury official Twitter account.

People queue outside Salisbury Cathedral, Wiltshire, to recieve an injection of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Former RAF Flight Sergeant Louis Godwin receives an injection of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at Salisbury Cathedral, Wiltshire.

"It has been absolutely marvelous to come into this wonderful building and have this jab," Godwin said in an interview with the PA Media news agency. "I've had many jabs in my time, especially in the RAF. After the war, I was sent to Egypt and I had a couple of jabs which knocked me over for a week.

Read More