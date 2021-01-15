Trudeau says Canada needs to 'buckle down' as cases surge, vaccines delayed

(CNN) Canada got a one-two punch Friday as public health officials said vaccine deliveries would be delayed and its Covid-19 measures still aren't working to control a resurging virus.

"We have to buckle down, this is our best way through in the coming weeks of winter," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a news conference Friday in Ottawa. "We've seen the kinds of impossible choices hospitals in other countries have had to face when they become overwhelmed, deciding who gets an ICU bed and who doesn't. Well, that's not where we want to be."

The vast majority of Canadians have been dealing with weeks of stay-at-home orders and yet daily case counts have, at best, plateaued at a high levels.

More worrying, government officials say Covid-19 related deaths are steadily rising and may soon exceed levels seen during the first peak.

"We have yet to see the kind of widespread and sustained declines in daily case counts that would indicate we're bringing the pandemic under control nationally," said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer during a news briefing Friday.

