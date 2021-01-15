You might remember Russel Honoré for his response to Hurricane Katrina. Now he'll assess US Capitol security

(CNN) The review of US Capitol security in the wake of this month's riots will be handled by retired Lt. General Russel Honoré, the widely praised former commander of the First Army who became a household name as he coordinated relief efforts in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

Over the course of his career, the retired general came to be known as a no-nonsense leader, a quality perhaps best exemplified in his slogan, "Don't get stuck on stupid."

In a statement Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Honoré would lead the review of the Capitol's security infrastructure and interagency process, calling him a "respected leader with experience dealing with crises."

Louisiana Gov. Jon Bel Edwards praised the news on Twitter, writing that Honoré was "a great choice" for the job.

"He has and will serve our nation well," the governor said.