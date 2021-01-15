Bus is dangling from New York overpass after accident that left at least seven people injured

(CNN) At least seven people, including the bus driver, were injured after a bus crashed through a overpass barrier in New York City's Bronx area, according to the New York Police Department.

The tandem bus is now dangling over the roadway below, the NYPD said.

The crash happened close to midnight Thursday on the westbound Cross Bronx Expressway and University Avenue, according to the NYPD. Those injured have been taken to nearby hospitals, the police said.

"The bus fell approximately 50 feet onto the access road," FDNY Deputy Chief Paul Hopper said on New York City Fire Department's Instagram account.

FDNY units are on scene of a motor vehicle accident at University Ave and the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Bronx where a tandem bus has crashed through the barriers and is hanging off the overpass onto the roadway below. There are nine civilian injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/00YQ897hhs — FDNY (@FDNY) January 15, 2021

It is still unclear whether the accident was caused by operator error or a mechanical malfunction and no arrests have been made so far, the police added.

