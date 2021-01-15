MLK Day encourages service

Story highlights The third Monday in January is Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The federal holiday is also the only federal holiday of service

"Everybody can be great because everybody can serve," Dr. King said

(CNN) Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January, although Dr. King was actually born on the 15th of January 1929, 92 years ago.

Below are some facts and numbers related to the federal holiday, in which Americans are encouraged to participate in a day of service. The numbers tell the story.

That's all this whole thing is about. We aren't engaged in any negative protest and in any negative arguments with anybody. We are saying that we are determined to be men. We are determined to be people.

From the King sermon delivered on the night of April 3, 1968, at the Bishop Charles Mason Temple in Memphis, Tennessee. Titled "I've Been to the Mountaintop," it was his last speech.