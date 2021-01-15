For the first time in over 100 years, Virginia won't celebrate Lee-Jackson Day

(CNN) For the first time in more than 100 years, Lee-Jackson Day will not officially be celebrated in Virginia.

The holiday, which was observed on the Friday before Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in January, celebrated Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson as "defenders of causes." The event typically involved Civil War-themed parades, wreath layings and reenactments hosted by Confederate memorial groups.

Last February, state lawmakers in Virginia passed a bill that would swap the holiday honoring the Confederate generals for Election Day

The bill was among Gov. Ralph Northam 2020 legislative proposals.

"We need to make Election Day a holiday," he said last year. "We can do it by ending the Lee-Jackson holiday that Virginia holds ... It commemorates a lost cause. It's time to move on."