LA County is scrambling to find more space to store bodies of Covid-19 victims

(CNN) Los Angeles County, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in California, is running out of space to store the bodies of Covid-19 victims and officials are scrambling to secure additional capacity.

About 900 bodies are currently being held at the Los Angeles Medical Examiner Coroner's Office, which usually has a capacity of 500, according to spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani. She estimates that about 150 of the bodies are overflow from local hospitals that have run out of room.

Since the initial Covid-19 surge last spring, a dozen refrigerated storage units have been on site at the downtown location. A dozen more trailers will be in place by next week, along with six refrigerated containers, Ardalani told CNN.

National Guard members have been assisting the coroner's office with transporting and storing bodies, but it is not enough. Ardalani said the office is working with the state to bring in more help.

The number of available ICU beds has also dropped to the lowest level recorded yet, according to data from the California Department of Public Health. This despite indications that hospitalizations are beginning to level off in the state.

