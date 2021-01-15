Ralph Lauren cuts ties with golfer Justin Thomas for using anti-gay slur

(CNN) The Ralph Lauren Corporation is cutting ties with golfer Justin Thomas over his use of a homophobic slur.

Thomas apologized for the incident, which occurred at a PGA Tour tournament in Hawaii last Saturday.

"There's no excuse," Thomas told the Golf Channel in an on-air apology immediately after his round.

In a statement , the company said it was discontinuing its sponsorship of Thomas because of his use of the slur, which the company said inconsistent with its values.

"While we acknowledge that he has apologized and recognizes the severity of his words, he is a paid ambassador of our brand and his actions conflict with the inclusive culture that we strive to uphold," a statement from the corporation said.

