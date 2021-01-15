(CNN) The English writer George Orwell, who died more than 70 years ago, is experiencing a resurgence of popularity among the political right. Last week, Donald Trump Jr. reacted to Twitter's decision to ban his father from the social media platform with a tweet of his own : "We are living Orwell's 1984. Free-speech no longer exists in America. It died with big tech and what's left is only there for a chosen few."

More straightforward would have been his reaction to Shaffer's disingenuous effort to invoke his name to delegitimize the BBC's characterization of the events of January 6. In his classic 1946 essay "Politics and the English language," Orwell wrote that "Political language -- and with variations this is true of all political parties, from Conservatives to Anarchists -- is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind."

The term Orwellian, used correctly, is a shorthand for the perversion of language to mask truth and defend the indefensible, the most concise example of which is the government's mantra in Orwell's "1984": "War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength." "1984," in addition to being an indictment of totalitarianism, is also an indictment of the displacement of plain truth with political doublespeak. It's a warning of the societal danger of rewriting insurrection, sedition and violence as patriotism and protest.

Trump Jr. and Hawley's tweets rolled into my feed as I was finishing the syllabus for an undergraduate history seminar, "George Orwell and the Making of the Modern World," which will explore the early 20th century taught through Orwell's writing. Not for the first time, I was reminded of Orwell's continued relevance, and more broadly, what his work reveals about the importance of truth and language in political discourse in America and beyond.

I teach in the US now, but I taught my first class on Orwell in 2016 in the United Kingdom as that country was consumed by the bitter referendum campaign over whether Britain should leave the European Union. Brexiteers famously campaigned with a giant red bus emblazoned with the slogan "We send the EU £350 million a week. Let's fund our NHS instead."

Four years later, I was teaching in America. This time, my students and I were discussing Orwell in the context of a Trump presidency that has frequently been denounced by the left as Orwellian for its embrace of lying and "alternative facts," but also in the context of a newly emergent "cancel culture" on the political left which has been perceived as Orwellian by public figures with far more credibility than Sen. Hawley.

I can report that the extremist political rhetoric of the 2020 election campaign as well as the growth of demagoguery and totalitarianism around the globe has only spurred undergraduates' interest in Orwell; the course I'm finalizing is full and has a waitlist.

I first read George Orwell in middle school, during the dying days of the Cold War, when "Animal Farm" was considered an ideal vehicle to teach American students about the perils of Soviet totalitarianism and to inculcate the virtues of America's commitment to free speech and the protection of political dissent. I went on to read "1984" in high school English, where my teacher made analogies between Big Brother and Joseph Stalin and the cult of personality and spelled out the connections between Newspeak and Room 101 and Soviet censorship and the torture and repression of the Gulag.

Donald Trump Jr. is a year older than I am. Josh Hawley is a year younger. For American children of our generation, the Orwell whom we were taught in high school was a Cold Warrior, an anti-Communist crusader against thought policing and dictatorial repression. If I had left Orwell behind in high school, I can imagine having sympathy for Trump and Hawley's claims that their First Amendment rights have been suppressed by a left-wing media establishment they deemed "Orwellian." After all, to quote the inscription beside the statue of Orwell outside the BBC's headquarters in London, "If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear."

But I didn't leave Orwell behind. In college, I read Orwell's indictments of racial oppression, based on his own experience