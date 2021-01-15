Dakar Rally rider Pierre Cherpin dies after sustaining injuries in crash

(CNN) Dakar Rally rider Pierre Cherpin has passed away from injuries sustained in a crash on January 10, race organizers announced on Friday.

Cherpin, 52, was competing in the seventh stage of the iconic rally from Ha'il to Sakaka in Saudi Arabia when he crashed at the 178-kilometer mark.

According to a statement from race organizers, the Frenchman was found unconscious and taken to Sakaka's hospital where a medical report revealed severe head trauma.

Organizers say he had severe head trauma and underwent neurosurgery. His condition stabilized and he was placed in an induced coma before being airlifted to Jeddah's hospital. He died during a transfer in a medical plane from Jeddah to Lille, France.

"The Dakar caravan would like to extend its sincere condolences to his family, relatives and friends," said a statement from organizers.

Read More