Coronavirus will knock more than a year off average US life expectancy, study finds

(CNN) The coronavirus pandemic is not only having an immediate impact in terms of the deaths of thousands of Americans, it's also taking more than a year off the average US life expectancy.

A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences projects that Covid-19 will reduce US life expectancy in 2020 by 1.13 years, with a disproportionate number of deaths occurring among Black and Latino populations. When combined with provisional estimates of US death rates for the first half of the year, the data show a clear rise in the mortality rate as the pandemic took hold of the nation.

Covid-19 disproportionately affecting minorities

"Estimated reductions for the Black and Latino populations are three to four times that for Whites. Consequently, Covid-19 is expected to reverse over 10 years of progress made in closing the Black−White gap in life expectancy and reduce the previous Latino mortality advantage by over 70%," according to the researchers of the study, Theresa Andrasfay of the University of Southern California and Noreen Goldman of Princeton University's Office of Population Research.

"Black and Latino Americans have experienced a disproportionate burden of Covid-19 morbidity and mortality, reflecting persistent structural inequalities that increase risk of exposure to Covid-19 and mortality risk for those infected," the study added.

Read More