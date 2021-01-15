Two-time golf major winner Angel Cabrera arrested in Brazil

(CNN) Federal Police in Brazil have arrested golfer Angel Cabrera on an Interpol red notice for alleged crimes committed in Argentina.

In a statement by Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro, an unnamed 51-year-old Argentine was arrested Friday.

A Rio de Janeiro Federal Police official who doesn't want to be identified confirmed to CNN that the person arrested is "the famous golf champion El Pato."

Angel Cabrera, who is known as "El Pato," has won both the Masters and the U.S. Open.

Police say the Brazil Supreme Court carried out an arrest warrant for extradition and the person will be sent to prison until final extradition back to Argentina.

Read More