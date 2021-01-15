After months of us constantly hitting refresh on the year 2020, the new year — and the chance for a new start — is finally here. But are you actually ready to take advantage of the new opportunities 2021 is bringing?
If you’ve got a Sam’s Club membership, you already know where to go to set yourself up for the 2021 refresh — and if you don’t, you should be applying for your new membership as fast as you took down your 2020 calendars, burned them and buried the ashes in the rubbish bin under all the uncomfortable office shoes you haven’t had to wear since 2019.
A Sam’s Club membership lets you take advantage of the brand’s built-in efficiencies and unique partnerships to get a seemingly endless array of popular items for closer to wholesale prices than you would at a regular store. Sam’s Club also offers a number of ways to shop safely and with little or no contact so you don’t have to make the excruciating choice between getting much-needed supplies and minimizing your risk of infection.
Of course, your 2020 calendars are probably sharing space in the garbage can with your gym clothes and running shoes, since it also happened to be the year we all got a free pass to let ourselves go. If your New Year’s resolutions include reclaiming your 2019 bod, or if you just want to get truly fit for the first time in your life, Sam’s Club has you covered. Its line of fitness equipment and activewear will guarantee that you can get back (and keep) in shape whether you decide to do more running in the park or tailor your workout routine to a quarantine-friendly home gym.
The Total Gym XL7 Home Gym ($299.98) is basically a professional fitness center in your living room, basement or garage, with the ability to support 60 different workouts for all skill levels for all major muscle groups, from leg pulleys to ab crunches to squats to press-ups. You only need to spend as little as 10 to 20 minutes to start toning or bulking up, and it comes with exercise and nutrition guides as well as workout DVDs. When you’re done, it folds up for easy storage so your living room can go back to being your home office or the kids’ playroom.
Naturally, you’ll need activewear for your workout. But over the course of the last year, you may have found, like many of us, that clothes that fit you perfectly in 2019, er, mysteriously shrank. Sam’s Club has a full line of moisture-wicking, comfortable and breathable workout clothes for you to gift yourself, such as the Yogalicious Tank Top and Leggings Gift Box ($49.98) or the Skechers Men’s Stamina Plus Outdoor Sneakers ($30.98), which will both help you get the most out of your 2021 exercise routine, whether it’s at home or outside. Need to keep track of how much you’re improving over the course of the year? Sam’s Club has cutting-edge wearable tech like the Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness Tracker With GPS (109.88), the popular wrist-tech companion that does so much more than simply tally your daily steps for you. And once you’re done with your workout, there’s no better way to rehydrate than with your budget-friendly bulk purchase of Gatorade ($13.68).
And if your New Year’s resolutions include tidying up your home, taking more care of your appearance again or carving out an even more impressive office space at home, then Sam’s Club is still your destination. The Seville Classics Airlift Electric Standing Desk Converter ($199.98) will improve both your posture and your productivity, while the Member’s Mark 6-Level Commercial Storage Shelving ($89.98) will ensure all your business papers, your partner’s craft projects, your kids’ toys and your pets’ goodies won’t remain in a messy, inextricable maelstrom in the den. And since this is going to be the year we’re allowed to start looking great again, why not start now with Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream ($34.98)? It’ll give your skin that glow you had when you could actually see, in person at the office, the look on the face of that cocky new guy when you got awarded that important account instead of him.
We all want a refresh on the last year, but your best chance of making it the freshest restart possible is with the right gear from Sam’s Club.