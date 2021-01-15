(CNN) —

Many gyms and fitness centres across the country are closed, as Canada remains in lockdown. But that doesn’t mean you have to abandon all your healthy habits or give up on your fitness resolutions for the new year.

Setting up your own home gym is easy, and all the extra time many of us are spending at home provides a great opportunity to outfit a spare room, basement or just an unused corner devoted to physical activity.

You don’t need to spend a fortune trying to replicate every piece of equipment in your commercial gym. Stick to a few key basics that enable you to work out all your major muscle groups followed by a cool-down and stretch afterward. Remember to also stock up on fitness wear that keeps you comfortable and gets you excited to start your workout each day.

Strength training

Nice C Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Pair (starting at $53.50; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

These dumbbells come with removable weights bars so that you can customize your workout experience. Choose from 4.5 pounds or 11.2 pounds and pink, purple, blue or grey colour options.

Balanced Body MOTR, Resistance Workout for Pilates Full-Body Resistance Workout (From $442; pilates.com and amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

This compact Pilates-inspired device is ideal for anyone living in a tight space. It features a foam roller and resistance straps for a total body workout to strengthen, tone and improve the posture.

SKLZ Core Wheels Dynamic Strength and Ab Trainer ($69.99; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

Take push-ups and plank exercises to the next level with this product that works to stabilize each move, making your abs, hips, shoulders and torso work harder than ever.

Clamps to Dumbbells ($49.95; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

Convert any dumbbell into a kettlebell with this clever clamp. This lightweight tool weighs less than 1 pound and can easily be taken on the road. As long as you have access to traditional weights, you’ll be able to complete your kettlebell workout.

SKLZ Court Slidez Nonmarking Core Stability Discs ($30.99; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

These sliding discs are safe for all your floors and provide just enough friction to help you glide along the floor for a variety of body weight exercises.

Cardio

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW5606 Elastic Cord Rowing Machine ($201.97; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

This top-rated rowing machine will help you achieve your fitness goals in no time with four levels of adjustable tension and a comfortable seat.

SKLZ Speed and Agility Ladder ($46; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

You don’t need to spend a fortune on expensive treadmills or stationary bikes to get your sweat on. This speed ladder gets you moving and developing better balance and agility all in one.

Everlast Hyperflex Bag ($154.99; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

Get your heart rate up and address stress and tension with this punching bag that has three settings to work on your speed, accuracy and agility.

Marcy Foldable Trampoline Cardio Trainer With Handle ($133.34; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

Have fun while burning calories with this foldable trampoline, which can easily be stored away when not in use. Work on your balance and coordination, and enjoy the fun of bouncing around.

Weighted Jump Rope Workout 1-Pound Professional Skipping Rope ($24.99; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

This skipping rope has comfortable silicone handles and is weighted to increase your effort. It comes in blue or grey.

Fitness attire

Bombas Women’s Ankle Socks ($28.16; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

These incredibly comfortable, high-quality, luxury socks also have a mission to give back, with one pair donated to those in need for every pair sold. The performance footbed creates a cushioned feel to reduce impact from exercise, and they stay snug and in place no matter how hard you work out. Bombas has also just announced a new underwear line for men and women.

Amazon Essentials Women’s French Terry Jogger Sweatpant ($25; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

Available in nine different colours and patterns, these soft French terry pants are perfect for low-impact exercise or to wear during yoga or meditation sessions. Throw in the drawstring waist, relaxed leg and affordable price, and these might just be your next go-to comfy pants.

Amazon Essentials Men’s 2-Pack Performance Pintec T-Shirt ($26; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

Shop this basic two-pack of men’s performance T-shirts, which feature moisture-wicking technology to keep you comfortable when working out. Also available in black and white, red and blue, and grey.

AKK Women’s Sneakers Tennis Shoes ($112.99; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

These shoes are so lightweight and comfortable it feels as though you’re barefoot. They slip on easily with their convenient bungee stretch laces, making them the perfect pair to keep handy for impromptu workouts. They’re available in a range of colours, including pink, white, grey and black.

Merino Wool Crewneck T-Shirt ($91; unboundmerino.com)

Whether you’re off on a hike in the wilderness or just working out at home, these comfortable merino wool T-shirts are crease-resistant and said to resist odour, making them an excellent choice for travel.

Recovery and relaxation

Lotuscrafts Zafu Meditation Cushion ($59.95; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

These attractive cushions look great in any room and provide the perfect place to sit while you meditate or set intentions for the day ahead. Also nice: The cover is removable and easy to wash.

Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat ($25.20; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

Yoga mats are obviously indispensable for yoga sessions, but they’re also really useful for a range of other exercises, like crunches and floor work. This thick and comfortable mat comes in deep purple or eight other vibrant colours.

Trigger Point Performance Handheld Percussion 4-Speed Massage Gun ($219.26; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

Relax sore muscles and improve blood flow with this powerful four-speed massage gun. You’ll cut your recovery time and benefit from the mental boost provided by massage.

Mind Over Lather 100% Natural Yoga Mat Cleaning Spray ($25.03; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

This natural cleaning spray leaves a relaxing scent of lavender and eucalyptus that you can still smell during your next session to encourage a calm mood.

Trigger Point Performace Grid Foam Roller ($53.61, originally $59; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

Release muscle tension and ease pain with this hollow-core roller, which the manufacturer says is recommended by sports doctors, chiropractors and physical therapists.

Fitness accessories

Nathan Insulated Handheld Flask Grip-Free Running Bottle ($45; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

Strap on this handheld flask for water on the go without having to occupy your hands while you walk or run. The insulated design keeps your drink cool but prevents freezing on very cold days.

Plastic-Free Hair Ties ($23.95; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

There’s nothing worse than your hair falling in your face when you’re working hard on that last set or trying to reach a new personal best. Grab this five-pack of longlasting and comfortable hair accessories from Kooshoo, the creators of the world’s first plastic-free organic hair ties.

Knockaround Premiums Nonpolarized Sunglasses ($67.99; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

Protect your eyes when exercising outdoors with these comfortable and attractive sunglasses from Knockaround. Or visit the custom online shop, where you can tailor each element of the design to your exact specifications.

Nathan Reflective Gloves for Running (starting at $29.99; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

Keep your hands warm when running or walking outdoors in temps in the minus 1 to 10-degree Celsius range with these smart gloves from Nathan. The stretch spandex material moves with your hands and is extremely comfortable. You’ll even find a small pocket on the back for credit cards or a key.

ProsourceFit Foam Puzzle Exercise Mat ($52.14; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon

Protect the flooring in your home and provide a soft landing for weight bars with these spongy, shock-absorbent flooring tiles. They easily fit together to different-size home gym setups and cover 60 square feet of floor space.