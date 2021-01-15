(CNN) —

Enjoying our daily deals roundups? Please take this one-minute survey to help us continue providing you with the best sales across the internet.

This weekend, you’ll find a deal on a Dyson vacuum, discounted decor from Wayfair and savings on sweaters at Nordstrom Rack. All that and more below.

Wayfair PHOTO: Wayfair

A new year means new home decor from Wayfair. The mega home retailer is hosting its first 72-Hour Clearance Sale of 2021, so you can save big on all the furniture you need for your bedroom, living room, kitchen, patio and beyond. Or, if you’re just looking to add a few new touches to your space, shop deals on wall art, area rugs, storage solutions and even pet essentials.

Sweaters at Nordstrom Rack PHOTO: Nordstrom Rack

There’s no better time to restock your sweater collection than the dead of winter. Luckily, Nordstrom Rack is marking down super cozy styles from plenty of top brands for a limited time. Keep an eye out for rare deals on Madewell, Free People and Everlane pullovers, plus cardigans that are ideal for lounging at home.

Dyson PHOTO: Amazon

If you like to be in control when it comes to vacuuming, this refurbished Ball Animal+ Upright is for you. As with all Dyson vacuums, the bagless model offers top-of-the-line suction and whole-machine HEPA filtration. A self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adapts to any floor type, from hardwood to carpet, while Ball technology makes steering the vacuum into even the most awkward corners a breeze.

Several attachments are also included in the box: The tangle-free turbine tool expertly removes pet hair from furniture; the stair tool ensures each step gets clean; a multi-angle tool allows you to reach the highest spots in your home; and the combination tool is ideal for tough-to-clean crevices.

Puma PHOTO: Puma

Hustle over to Puma now, where you can take an extra 20% off all sale and outlet styles this weekend only. Use code WKND20 to save on everything from sweats and sneakers to tees and hoodies, all of which are perfect for loungewear aficionados and fitness fanatics alike.

Ugg PHOTO: Nordstrom Rack

There’s no greater gift you can give your feet in winter than a cozy pair of Uggs. Right now, Nordstrom Rack is marking down Uggs for men, women and kids, with deals on everything from super soft slippers to fashionable boots. Just be sure to shop before the best styles and most popular sizes sell out.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Adidas

Adidas PHOTO: Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new year of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering an extra 20% off sale items with code EXTRA20. The entire clearance section, including favorites for men and women like Adilette Slides, 3-Stripes tees, Superstar sneakers and more, is marked down during this promo to help you stick to your fitness goals.

Leesa

Leesa PHOTO: Leesa

Sleep well and save at Leesa’s current flash sale, happening now through the weekend. You can score up to $400 off mattresses at the event, plus a free set of sheets with your purchase. Leesa has a mattress to suit every sleeper’s preferences, from all-foam to foam-and-spring hybrid mattresses, not to mention free no-contact delivery on all orders.

Madewell

Madewell PHOTO: Madewell

Your new winter wardrobe is within reach. Right now at Madewell you can take up to 70% off select styles at the second annual Secret Stock Sale. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s signature denim to leather goods and cozy tops. Just be sure to add your favorites to cart soon; once these styles are sold out, they’re gone forever.

Powerbeats Pro ($159.99, originally $249.99; bestbuy.com)

Powerbeats Pro PHOTO: Beats by Dr. Dre

If your fitness routine includes burning through your Spotify workout playlists while you burn calories, you need some reliable earbuds to keep the workout going. Powerbeats Pro, our favorite true wireless earbuds for working out, won’t fall out of your ears during intense weightlifting sessions or brisk morning jobs, and right now select colors are on sale at Best Buy. Score a pair of your own for just $159.99 — that’s $90 off — and read our full review of the buds here.

TriggerPoint Foam Rollers and Massagers

TriggerPoint PHOTO: Amazon

Feeling tense? Consider working out those knots with a TriggerPoint foam roller, a few of which are on sale now at Target. Foam rollers do wonders for massaging tight muscles and can help reduce soreness after intense exercise sessions, shorten recovery time and improve flexibility. TriggerPoint rollers boast a hard, hollow core wrapped in EVA foam, making them firmer than traditional rollers — meaning you’ll get moderate pressure with minimal discomfort. Shop discounts on other TriggerPoint rollers and massagers for the whole body as well.

Case-Mate

PHOTO: Case-Mate

Underscored readers can snag exclusive savings on all their case needs. For a limited time, Case-Mate is running a buy one, get one 50% off promo when you use code CNN50. It’s the perfect deal for those who were gifted some new electronics over the holidays, or those just looking for tech refresh in 2021.

Under Armour

Under Armour PHOTO: Under Armour

Warm up for winter workouts (and lounging around the house) at Under Armour’s Semi-Annual Event. For one more week, you can take 50% off nearly 2,000 outlet styles for men and women, including sweatshirts, sweatpants, leggings and even headwear. And perhaps most exciting, the activewear brand’s highly rated (and editor-favorite) Sportsmask face mask is included in the promo at two for $40.

Echo Studio ($169.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Echo Studio PHOTO: Amazon

In the market for a new smart speaker? Now’s the time to invest in Amazon’s Echo Studio, currently $20 off at $169.99. It’s Amazon’s top offering when it comes to crisp, vibrant audio, thanks to five built-in speakers and Dolby Atmos. Plus, it automatically senses the acoustics of your space and fine-tunes playback for optimal sound — not to mention you’ll be getting all the Alexa capabilities you know and love. Read our full review for more information about the device.

Theragun Prime Handheld Percussive Massage Device ($299.99; target.com)

Theragun Prime PHOTO: Target

Whether you’ve had to forgo your usual massage appointment, you’re feeling tense about the state of the world or you’re in need of recovery after a particularly tough workout, Theragun is here to help. Target is offering up a $50 gift card to use on a future purchase when you buy a Theragun Prime at full price on its site. The Prime comes with four attachments — a dampener, standard ball, thumb and cone — and features Bluetooth connectivity, 120 minutes of battery life and a powerful 16-millimeter amplitude and 30 pounds of stall force to knead out your most stubborn knots.

Intuit TurboTax Software (starting at $29.99; target.com)

TurboTax

Tax season will be here before you know it, so seize the opportunity to save on a few versions of Intuit TurboTax software at Target. TurboTax guides you through your tax preparation step by step, keeping you up to date with the latest tax laws and double checking your entries along the way. It searches for more than 350 tax deductions and credits, including mortgage interest, property taxes and energy-efficient improvements, to help you get your maximum refund. Plus, TurboTax protects your privacy using encryption technology, so your tax data is secure during e-filing. For more insight into how TurboTax stacks up, check out our full review here.

Casper

Casper PHOTO: Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to start a new year with a new mattress. The popular mattress and bedding company is hosting a Stay-in-Bed Sale, with 15% off mattresses and 10% off everything else with code STAYINBED, now through January 21. Not to mention you can still snag last-call savings of up to 30% on older-model mattresses and up to 60% off other sleep needs.

Gap

Gap PHOTO: Gap

It’s your last week to shop the Great Gap Sale, during which sale styles are an extra 50% off for a total of 75% off — plus, new items have just been added to the clearance section. You can also take an extra 10% off regular-price looks with code ADDIT. And if you’re in need of a few new reusable face masks, now’s the time to stock up: All three-pack masks are just $5, and eight-pack masks are only $12 for a limited time.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.