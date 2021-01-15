(CNN) —

We’ve been lucky enough to get our hands on the newest MacBooks on the market, and it’s safe to say we’re thoroughly impressed. Updated with Apple Silicon, the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are top notebooks you’ll be happy you’ve purchased. Not sure which MacBook to invest in? You can read our handy guide to find the right one for you.

But once you’ve gotten the latest and greatest MacBook, you’re bound to still be looking for ways to improve your work-from-home setup and get the most out of the top-of-the-line notebook. We’ve rounded up top accessories that will complement your MacBook perfectly. From colorful cases to show off your personality to adapters and monitors that will improve your ergonomics, there’s an accessory that’s perfect for your setup.

Macbook cases

Adding a case to your new MacBook can help protect the laptop’s exterior from scratches and fingerprints. They also offer coverage for the bottom of your MacBook so you’re covered on both sides. It’s also an easy and smart way to add a pop of color and personality to your office and tech setup. They can range in price but for the most part are budget-friendly.

Dark Watercolor Drops Case ($55; casetify.com)

Dark Watercolor Drops Case PHOTO: Casetify

This laptop case will show off your creative side while keeping your new MacBook protected from scratches. It has a secure fit and provides easy access to all your ports. It’s available for all MacBook sizes.

Dongke 13-Inch MacBook Pro Case ($16.99; amazon.com)

Dongke 13-Inch MacBook Pro Case PHOTO: Amazon

Available in loads of colors for the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, this is a simple and clean option for a laptop case. It will keep your computer protected while adding a pop of color to your tech lineup. It’s smooth to the touch and scratch-resistant.

Snow Faux Crocodile MacBook Case ($95; chicgeeks.com)

Snow Faux Crocodile MacBook Case PHOTO: Chic Geeks

Made of a vegan and cruelty-free material, this case will have your MacBook looking chic as ever. It snaps on easily, and while the price tag is high, it’s a quality case that will keep your computer protected and stylish.

16-Inch MacBook Pro Case ($25; amazon.com)

16-Inch MacBook Pro Case PHOTO: Amazon

This case is perfect if you’re using a 16-inch MacBook Pro. It’s equipped with a leather exterior and a plastic shell to protect your laptop from accidents and scratches, all while maintaining a classy exterior finish.

Ibenzer MacBook Air Case ($16.99; amazon.com)

Ibenzer MacBook Air Case PHOTO: Amazon

Another affordable option, this pick from Ibenzer comes in lots of colorways so you can show off your personality and new MacBook. It snaps onto your laptop easily and will help keep fingerprints and scratches off your device.

Macbook sleeves

If you find yourself carrying your MacBook on the go, a laptop sleeve is a great investment to keep your device in tip-top shape. It’ll protect from scratches, thanks to its soft interior, and provide an exterior cushion from bumps and travel while it sits inside your briefcase or bag.

Apple Leather Sleeve for 13-Inch MacBook Pro ($179; amazon.com)

Apple Leather Sleeve for 13-Inch MacBook Pro PHOTO: Amazon

Treat yourself — and your new MacBook Pro — with this luxury sleeve made from high-quality European leather. The inside is a soft microfiber to keep your MacBook protected wherever you take it. While luxurious, it’s also lightweight, weighing only 1.5 pounds. It’s also available for the 16-inch MacBook Pro for $199, and in two other classic colors.

Nomad Leather Sleeve for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air (starting at $199.95; nomadgoods.com)

Nomad Leather Sleeve for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air PHOTO: Nomad Goods

We’re big fans of Nomad, and the brand finally entered the laptop space with a Horween leather sleeve for the MacBook family. We’ve gone hands-on with it, and its exceptional quality paired with high-end materials make it a must-have. It’s a bit of a tight fit at first but loosens with time. However, it’s not the cheapest, at just shy of $200 for the MacBook Air and 13-inch Pro.

Icon Sleeve With Woolenex for 13-Inch MacBook Air ($69.95; incase.com)

Icon Sleeve With Woolenex for 13-Inch MacBook Air

This lightweight sleeve provides heavy-duty impact protection with a shock-absorbing bumper sewn into the sides of the sleeve. It has a faux fur-lined interior to protect your new laptop from scratches, and the exterior is designed to be soft and long-lasting.

Case Logic 13.3-Inch Laptop and MacBook Sleeve ($17.49; amazon.com)

Case Logic 13.3-Inch Laptop and MacBook Sleeve PHOTO: Amazon

Case Logic has you covered with this sleeve perfect for your 13-inch MacBook (be it the Pro or the Air). It has a seamless wrap of impact foam inside to provide a cushion from bumps and travel. It’s a slim profile, so it will still fit nicely in your bag while keeping your tech protected.

Compact Sleeve in Flight Nylon for 16-Inch MacBook Pro ($49.95; incase.com)

Compact Sleeve in Flight Nylon for 16-Inch MacBook Pro PHOTO: Incase

This is a slim laptop sleeve that’s great for both 15-inch and 16-inch MacBooks. The nylon material is sewn tightly for a smooth finish, and the inside is lined with soft faux fur to provide a comfortable and scratch-free spot for your new laptop.

Macbook adapters

Your new MacBook only comes with so many ports, so an adapter is a no-brainer purchase to expand your port options. If you’re often working with projectors, USB-A thumb drives or SD cards, an adapter will allow you access to get the most out of those external drives. There are lots of options for adapters, ranging from simple one- or two-port additions to a more full expansion, to fit your needs.

Apple USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter ($59, originally $69; amazon.com)

Apple USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter PHOTO: Amazon

This dongle provides an extra USB-C, VGA and USB-A port. If you’re often finding yourself connecting your laptop to a TV or projector, it’s a great investment.

Type-C Multi-Port Adapter 4K With Ethernet V2 ($89.99; satechi.net)

Type-C Multi-Port Adapter 4K With Ethernet V2 PHOTO: Satechi

We love Satechi’s adapters for lots of reasons, a big one being you can color-coordinate it to your MacBook. This adapter will add a microSD card slot, a 4K HDMI port, a USB-C pass-through charging port, an Ethernet port and three USB-A ports to your lineup.

Anker USB-C Hub ($24.99, originally $35.99; amazon.com)

Anker USB-C Hub PHOTO: Amazon

This USB-C hub from Anker will give you three additional USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port and an Ethernet port. This is a huge expansion from the two USB-C ports on your MacBook. The compact and portable hub will give you high-speed data transferring and Ultra HD display.

Slim Aluminum Type-C Multi-Port Adapter V2 ($69.99; satechi.net)

Slim Aluminum Type-C Multi-Port Adapter V2 PHOTO: Satechi

You’ll get a microSD card reader, USB-C power delivery, two USB 3.0 ports and an HDMI port in this super-slim adapter, which is perfect for travel. Plus, this adapter comes in the same color range as the MacBook family, so you can color-coordinate for seamless use.

Headphones

Whether you’re the type of person who listens to music while studying and working or your at-home work setup isn’t the quietest space, a good pair of headphones can help set you up for success. These picks from Apple, Beats and Sony offer quality audio and noise cancellation to help you jam out and stay focused.

Apple AirPods With Charging Case (2nd Generation) ($139, originally $159; bhphotovideo.com)

Apple AirPods With Charging Case (2nd Generation) PHOTO: B&H Photo Video

AirPods are a natural pair with your MacBook. These wireless headphones charge in their case, which can also charge wirelessly. Plus, you get one-tap setup with your Apple devices for quick and easy pairing.

Apple AirPods Pro With Wireless Charging Case ($224.95, originally $249; bhphotovideo.com)

Apple AirPods Pro With Wireless Charging Case PHOTO: B&H Photo Video

The AirPods Pro will give you an improved listening experience while paired to your MacBook. These wireless earbuds also pair seamlessly with Apple devices and have a comfortable design, not to mention they’re our pick for the best true wireless earbuds. Apple’s AirPods Pro are perfect for basically everything, whether it’s lounging around the house or taking calls during the workday.

PowerBeats Pro ($199.95, originally $249.95; amazon.com)

PowerBeats Pro PHOTO: Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro are another great option for wireless earbuds. These have an over-the-ear fit to keep them stable while you wear them. They also feature a charging case, which will give you an additional 24 hours of charge, and an Apple H1 chip, so they’ll pair seamlessly with your devices.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones ($348; amazon.com)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

If you want to really zone out while working on your new MacBook, these over-ear headphones from Sony feature noise cancellation that elevated them to our top pick for best over-ear headphones of 2020. They’re a great investment if you’re working in a noisy environment or just enjoy high-quality audio.

Macbook stands

A laptop stand will lift your MacBook off your desk and put it at a more ergonomic height so you can stay comfortable while working throughout the day. These sleek picks will coordinate with your MacBook’s color so you can still enjoy the aesthetics of your new notebook. If you’re not working with a traditional office setup, check out our picks for lap desks to keep your productivity up anywhere around your home.

Nulaxy Laptop Stand ($25.99; amazon.com)

Nulaxy Laptop Stand PHOTO: Amazon

Lifting your MacBook up 6 inches, Nulaxy’s laptop stand is great for the new 13-inch MacBook Pro and 13-inch MacBook Air. It’s available in three different metallic finishes so you can coordinate it with your laptop and office aesthetic.

Twelve South Curve for MacBooks and Laptops ($49.97, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Twelve South Curve for MacBooks and Laptops PHOTO: Amazon

This laptop stand is designed to be compatible with the 13-inch MacBook choices as well as a 15- or 16-inch MacBook Pro. Your laptop will be raised 6 inches off your desk for proper ergonomics, and the matte black or white finishes provide a sleek look.

Griffin Elevator Stand for Laptops ($39.99; amazon.com)

Griffin Elevator Stand for Laptops PHOTO: Amazon

We like this stand because of its one-piece design and setup for an external keyboard, which will help declutter your desk. Your MacBook will be raised 5.5 inches, giving your device plenty of room for full air circulation.

Nexstand Laptop Stand ($33.90, originally $37.95; amazon.com)

Nexstand Laptop Stand PHOTO: Amazon

If you find yourself switching locations with your MacBook but still want a laptop stand, this option is collapsible and portable to serve all your commuting needs. It will fit the 13-inch, 15-inch and 16-inch MacBooks.

Macbook docking stations

Done working for the day? A docking station is a great way to store your MacBook and keep it away from any accidents that may fall onto your desk. It will hold your laptop up vertically so you can easily keep it away and add some space to your desk, plus it’ll help keep your home office organized and your laptop protected.

Universal Vertical Laptop Stand ($44.99; satechi.net)

Universal Vertical Laptop Stand PHOTO: Satechi

This laptop stand works for both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. It’ll help keep your laptop off your desk and away from spills and dust. It’s available in Space Gray and silver so you can coordinate it with your MacBook if you opt for one of those colorways.

Twelve South BookArc for MacBook ($52.20, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Twelve South BookArc for MacBook PHOTO: Amazon

The BookArc from Twelve South, which is available for the 13-inch MacBook Air, is a seamless addition to your office organization since it comes in silver and Space Gray. This collapsible docking station will help keep your desk space organized and your MacBook in place.

Omoton Vertical Laptop Stand ($28.99; amazon.com)

Omoton Vertical Laptop Stand PHOTO: Amazon

We like this vertical laptop stand because it’s fully adjustable. The bottom has a nonslip silicone pad for extra grip, and it can also fit more than one device if you’re looking to organize your desk.

Sabrent Aluminum Vertical Laptop Stand MacBook Holder ($24.99; amazon.com)

Sabrent Aluminum Vertical Laptop Stand MacBook Holder PHOTO: Amazon

Compatible with both the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, this vertical laptop stand will help declutter your desk space, while the aluminum design will provide a sleek look.

Rain Design 10037 mTower Vertical Laptop Stand for MacBook Pro and Air ($39.90, originally $44.90; amazon.com)

Rain Design 10037 mTower Vertical Laptop Stand for MacBook Pro and Air PHOTO: Amazon

This is a more geometric design when it comes to a vertical stand for your MacBook. It works for the 13-inch, 15-inch and 16-inch models. It has a sand-blasted and anodized finish to match the silver MacBook color.

External trackpads and keyboards

Your MacBook’s keyboard and trackpad are stellar, but sometimes you need an extra boost. Whether you need a numeric keyboard extension or you’re using a laptop stand and looking for a keyboard and trackpad to sit flush on your desk, there are great options for every budget.

Apple Magic Keyboard With Numeric Trackpad ($139, originally $149; amazon.com)

Apple Magic Keyboard With Numeric Trackpad PHOTO: Amazon

This keyboard from Apple features an extended layout, giving you both the standard MacBook keyboard and a numeric keypad. The keyboard is Bluetooth compatible, so it’ll quickly connect to your MacBook. There’s a scissor mechanism underneath each key for increased stability, and a low profile gives you a precise and comfortable typing experience. You also get full-size navigation control keys, which is a nice addition since your MacBook keyboard features smaller ones.

Bluetooth Extended Numeric Keypad ($44.99; satechi.net)

Bluetooth Extended Numeric Keypad PHOTO: Satechi

If you need a numeric extension to your laptop keyboard, this choice from Satechi will do the trick. It charges via a USB-C cable and connects via Bluetooth so your desk will stay free of wire clutter.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 ($123.99; amazon.com)

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 PHOTO: Amazon

If you’ve gotten used to the MacBook’s trackpad, look no further than the Apple Magic Trackpad 2. This is a redesigned and rechargeable external trackpad that features four force sensors to allow you to click anywhere. This trackpad also has an edge-to-edge glass surface that’s almost 30% larger than the original.

Twelve South MagicBridge ($33.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Twelve South MagicBridge PHOTO: Amazon

An external keyboard and external trackpad is a great combination if you want to declutter your desk. You also get extra ports for charging devices and can switch the trackpad around whether you’re right- or left-handed, which is a nifty feature.

MX Anywhere 3 for Mac ($79.99; logitech.com)

MX Anywhere 3 for Mac PHOTO: Logitech

This Bluetooth mouse was designed with your MacBook in mind. The compact and low-profile design will fit comfortably in your hand, and it will track on virtually any surface. It’s great for creators taking advantage of the new MacBook updates.

MX Keys for Mac ($99.99; logitech.com)

MX Keys for Mac PHOTO: Logitech

Logitech’s MX Keys for Mac is a Bluetooth keyboard that has spherically designed keys to better fit the shape of your fingertips. The keys also have a matte coating to help your fingers easily glide across the keyboard as you type.

Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Split Keyboard ($129.99; logitech.com)

Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Split Keyboard PHOTO: Logitech

Our top pick for best ergonomic keyboard is designed to help improve your posture and reduce strain while typing. The curved split keyboard improves your typing posture, and the sloped form will reduce strain on your wrists and forearms so you’re comfortable throughout the day and after logging off.

MX Master 3 ($99.99; logitech.com)

MX Master 3 PHOTO: Logitech

This mouse is shaped to fit perfectly in your palm. It features front, back and gesture buttons as well as a thumb wheel for easy scrolling. It also features Logitech’s MagSpeed Wheel, which will automatically shift between line-by-line scrolling to free scrolling when you increase scroll speed — not to mention it was our choice for best ergonomic mouse.

Monitors and hubs

You’re enjoying your high-quality visual display from the MacBook, but you’re flipping through too many tabs and files. An easy fix would be to add a second monitor to further expand your screen coverage. A hub can expand your port setup and give you easy access to them while sitting on top of your desk. Both a monitor and a hub are excellent options if you’ve got the desk space.

Plugable USB Type-C Triple 4K Display Docking Station ($199; bhphotovideo.com)

Plugable USB Type-C Triple 4K Display Docking Station PHOTO: B&H Photo Video

This dock from Plugable offers an HDMI port, four USB-A ports, an audio jack, two DisplayPorts with 4K resolution and one gigabit Ethernet port. It stands up on your desk as well, so you’ll have easy access to ports.

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor ($619.99, originally $779.99; dell.com)

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor PHOTO: Dell

If you’re constantly working on visual tasks, this is the 4K monitor for you. It’s a super-vibrant screen that offers a great level of detail. It has a full hub of ports on the back, so you’re set when it comes to wire connections — plus, the 27-inch screen is more than double that of your MacBook.

Thunderbolt3 Ultrawide Screen Curved Monitor ($699.99; samsung.com)

Thunderbolt3 Ultrawide Screen Curved Monitor PHOTO: Samsung

Samsung’s monitor option is big — 34 inches, to be exact. The wide and curved 4K display can handle all of your tasks from spreadsheets to gaming. If you have the desk space, it’s a great option. There are even bonus ports on the back of the monitor with a cover to keep your wires nice and tidy.

Lenovo L24q-30 Monitor ($169.99, originally $199.99; lenovo.com)

Lenovo L24q-30 Monitor PHOTO: Lenovo

This 23.8-inch QHD monitor has you covered for whatever kind of work you’re doing. It has a blue-light filter to help reduce your eye strain. It also features a quick-release tilt stand so you can adjust to feel comfortable for your eye level.