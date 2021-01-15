(CNN) —

Whether you’re looking for ways to cut down on your trips to the supermarket, or you’ve just decided to give the latest diet trend a whirl, going keto has never been easier.

From snacks and desserts to groceries and meats to ready-to-heat meals, keto meal delivery services are just a few clicks away. Juli Keene, a Los Angeles-based nutritionist, suggests thinking of keto more as a tool, rather than a diet, that focuses on increasing your metabolism by having you stick to lower-carb meals with plenty of vegetables and protein, while cutting out unhealthy fats and increasing healthy fats, such as avocado.

“By cutting carbs and sugar and increasing healthy fats and protein, you get rid of the constant hunger and food cravings that come with eating the usual high-carbohydrate American diet,” she says. “Controlling hunger-related hormones like ghrelin, leptin and insulin has much to do with the success and popularity of the keto diet.”

Ready to get started? We've rounded up nine keto-friendly subscription delivery services that will bring yummy snacks, treats and meals right to your doorstep.

Green Chef PHOTO: Green Chef

Who it’s for: The keto fan who likes to cook but is short on time.

The basics: If you want to stay out of the grocery stores, but still want to cook, consider this meal delivery service that offers a keto plan that includes the premeasured and prepared ingredients you’ll need to whip up tasty dishes at home.

What’s in the box: Choose from a new keto menu every week, with low-carb, gluten-free meals that feature meat and seafood main dishes and veggie sides. One recent week of menus included Cajun chicken with Dijonnaise, Moroccan shrimp bisque, pork chops with tzatziki, creamy French onion meatballs, and barramundi with creamy kale, among others.

Pricing: Pricing is based on your plan (three dinners for two; two dinners for four; or four dinners for two), with keto meals starting at $12.99 per serving.

Sleek Treat PHOTO: Sleek Treat

Who it’s for: The sugar fiend trying to lose a few pounds.

The basics: Each box contains five to eight low-carb, gluten-free sweet treats all made with natural sugar substitutes. Prefer snacks with no added sugar? They’re available, too, as is cold shipping to prevent any melting.

What’s in the box: A variety of items ranging from cinnamon crunch bars, cookie dough bites and gummy bears, to keto cookies, lollipops and chocolate bars, to lemon mint candies, jellies and more.

Pricing: Signature plan starts at $28 per month.

Factor 75 PHOTO: Factor 75

Who it’s for: Keto foodies who want quality but don’t like to cook.

The basics: This weekly delivery subscription service includes healthy, fresh chef-prepared meals ready in two minutes or less after you pop them in your microwave. The keto meal plan is full of low-carb, gluten-free, moderate-protein and high-healthy-fat ingredients, with an average of 10 grams of net carbs per meal.

What’s in the box: Featuring grass-fed beef and cage-free chicken, meals from a recent Factor 75’s ketogenic weekly plan included carnitas-style pork, garlic Parmesan chicken breast, jalapeno popper burger, Indian butter chicken, broccoli cheddar breakfast bake, blackened salmon and more. Still hungry? Add-on items include keto cheesecake, keto power snack packs, keto shakes and extra servings of protein, among others.

Pricing: Plans start at four meals per week ($15 per meal), and go up to 18 meals per week ($11 per meal).

Diet-to-Go PHOTO: Diet-to-Go

Who it’s for: The person looking start a regimented keto plan.

The basics: Take the guesswork out of dieting with this chef-prepared subscription meal service. The Keto-Carb30 plan portions out healthy, nutritionally balanced meals that average 1,300 calories and 30 net carbs per day. No need to shop, prep or cook: These meals come ready to heat and eat.

What’s in the box: Choose meals for five or seven days per week, with two or three meals per day. A recent week of breakfasts included three-cheese quiche, scrambled eggs Benedict and a feta frittata. Lunches featured chimichurra salmon, Parmesan chicken wings and Pascale Creole shrimp. And dinner options, among others, were basil Parmesan chicken, veal Sorrento with ham, and beef short ribs. You have the ability to customize your menu within the plan.

Pricing: A full-week plan (21 meals) is $142.99, plus shipping. The keto plan averages $21-$26 per day.

Brotein Box PHOTO: Brotein Box

Who it’s for: The person who loves to share new food finds as much as workout plans.

The basics: Each month, you’ll be sent a box filled with 10 to 13 full-sized high-protein snacks especially handy for pre- and post-workout noshes.

What’s in the box: Protein bars, protein chips, protein cookies, protein muffins, protein pancake mix. Sense a theme here? Also look for beef jerky, turkey jerky, almonds and more healthy treats.

Pricing: Starts at $37.50 per month.

Sugar Smart Box PHOTO: Sugar Smart Box

Who it’s for: The 3 p.m. snack-a-holic who can’t resist a trip to the vending machine/kitchen pantry.

The basics: This low-carb, keto- and diabetic-friendly box includes more than seven snacks shipped to your door every month. Every full-size treat has less than 5 grams of sugar per serving (most have 0 to 2 grams), making it a great bet for those looking to clean up their eating habits.

What’s in the box: One recent curated box contained protein crisps, two keto bars, roasted edamame and sunflower seeds, Parm crisps and a low-sugar cake. Another included chickpea puffs, roasted pumpkin seeds, a low-sugar cake, chicken jerky, keto bars and more.

Pricing: Plans start at $27.95 per month. Use the code FIRST10 at checkout for a discount. Choose a month-to-month subscription or prepay to save.

Stick in a Box PHOTO: Stick in a Box

Who it’s for: The protein-crazed carnivore.

The basics: If beef jerky is your go-to snack of choice, you’ll want to bite into this keto-friendly monthly subscription box that’s brimming with distinctive gourmet flavors geared toward meat lovers.

What’s in the box: Fun finds from a variety of small-batch jerky companies, including a range of meat (beef, pepperoni, turkey, chicken and bacon) and flavors (original, smoky, teriyaki, garlic, spicy habanero, black pepper, chipotle, barbecue). Hungry yet?

Pricing: The entry-level Lite Knight comes with two bags of jerky and one gourmet beef stick, starting at $14 per month. The Gladiator box ups things to five to seven products, starting at $32 per month. And the Office Jerk box is made for, well, the office, with 15 to 21 products, starting at $70 per month.

Keto Black Box PHOTO: Keto Black Box

Who it’s for: The keto fan with special dietary needs.

The basics: Your monthly subscription comes with a huge variety of snack items, all containing 5 grams of net carbs or less. Vegan or vegetarian? Paleo? Request dietary restrictions via the “Note to Buyer” section when ordering.

What’s in the box: Past boxes have included keto-friendly cookies, chips, candy, crackers, beef jerky, pork rinds, protein bars, chocolate, nuts, cheese crisps, seltzer and more.

Pricing: Plans start at $17 for the five-count Work Week subscription; $38 for the eight- to 10-count box.

My Keto Snack Box PHOTO: My Keto Snack Box

Who it’s for: The keto diet foodie who loves variety.

The basics: Eight to 12 or more low-carb, sugar-free keto snacks, all with less than 5 grams of carbs per serving, with no artificial ingredients.

What’s in the box: A little bit of everything. Looking at boxes from months past, we saw gummy bears, cookies, chocolate puffs and UG cake mix, but also crunchy cheese, tortillas, crackers, croutons, turkey jerky, nuts, bars, sunflower kernels, bone broth and ghee.

Pricing: Starts at $38 per month; prepaid gift options start at $114.