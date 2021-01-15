(CNN) Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday declared the presidency was no job for a woman because of their emotional differences to men, and dismissed speculation his daughter would succeed him next year.

"My daughter is not running. I have told Inday not to run because I pity (her) knowing she will have to go through what I am going through," Duterte said at the launch of a highway project, referring to his daughter Sara by her nickname.

"This is not for women. You know, the emotional setup of a woman and a man is totally different. You will become a fool here. So... that is the sad story."

The Philippines has had two female presidents, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Corazon Aquino.

Duterte, 75, is notorious for comments often deemed offensive, sexist and misogynistic, but his office typically calls his remarks harmless jokes. He remains hugely popular among female voters in the Philippines.

