Mexican president defends decision not to press charges against ex-minister who was arrested on drug charges in US

(CNN) Mexico's president on Friday defended his attorney general's exoneration of former defense minister Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, who was arrested in Los Angeles last October on drug trafficking charges that were later dropped when he was returned to Mexico with a promise by local authorities to investigate him.

President Andres Manuel López Obrador said he supports the attorney general's decision not to press charges against Cienfuegos and that dropping the case doesn't mean his government isn't committed to cracking down on cartels and corruption.

"Yesterday the attorney general's office decided that the accusations that were fabricated against Gen. Cienfuegos by the US anti-drug agency, the D.E.A., are unfounded," Lopez Obrador said. "The government endorses that and backs them, because we have said that there should be an end to impunity and with it corruption, but there also should not be reprisals," he said.

Cienfuegos, Mexico's defense minister from 2012 to 2018, was accused of taking bribes in exchange for permitting a cartel to operate in Mexico, US federal prosecutors said when he was arrested in October. He was charged in Brooklyn, New York City, with money laundering and narcotics conspiracy.

His arrest on Oct. 15 while on vacation in Los Angeles was the culmination of a years-long effort by Drug Enforcement Administration investigators and US prosecutors to uncover senior-level government officials who helped protect violent drug trafficking groups in Mexico.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the government remains committed to cracking down on drug cartels.

