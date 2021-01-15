Health care in Brazil's Amazonas state in 'collapse' as Covid-19 infections surge

(CNN) Hospitals in Brazil's largest state, Amazonas, are facing a crisis situation amid surging coronavirus infections, as oxygen supplies run short and hundreds of people wait in line for a hospital bed.

Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello described the healthcare system in the state capital, Manaus, as being in "collapse" during a Facebook live with President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday.

"I would say yes, there is a collapse in healthcare in Manaus. The line to get a hospital bed has grown a lot, today we have about 480 people waiting in line. And the reality is that there is a lower supply of oxygen -- not an interruption, but a lower supply of oxygen," he said.

The state government announced emergency measures Thursday -- including a nighttime curfew, ban on mass transit and the airlifting of patients to other Brazilian states -- as it grapples with the crisis.

Brazil's Covid-19 death toll is the second highest in the world, behind only that of the United States. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 207,000 deaths from Covid-19 in Brazil and more than 8.3 million reported cases of coronavirus.

