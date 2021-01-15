Oxygen shortage forces evacuation of 60 premature babies from Amazon city

Sao Paulo, Brazil (CNN) Brazil's Amazonas State is airlifting 60 premature babies from hospitals in Manaus for emergency care in Sao Paulo, a distance of 3,875 kilometers (2,407 miles), because of a shortage of oxygen supplies in health facilities in the state.

The information, published by CNN Brasil, was confirmed on Friday by Sao Paulo´s State Governor Joao Doria, who also criticized Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for his handling of the pandemic in Brazil.

"Sao Paulo will receive all babies that can be transported. This is the end of the world, not having oxygen for premature babies. What irresponsibility of the Bolsonaro government," said Doria.

Private hospitals in Manaus, a city of 2 million people, only have oxygen supplies for the next 36 hours, the general secretary of the Brazilian Federation of Hospitals, Aramacy Pinto, told CNN Brasil on Friday.

Pinto said the last delivery of oxygen cylinders to Manaus hospitals arrived early on Friday, and although the next delivery is scheduled to arrive in the next 24 hours, he fears it will be delayed due to high demand across the entire region.

