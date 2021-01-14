The week in 35 photos

A hearse carrying the remains of US Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick passes along Third Street in Washington, DC, on Sunday, January 10. Sicknick was killed in the line of duty after a mob of President Trump's supporters invaded the US Capitol. Matt McClain/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood hold the trophy after the Crimson Tide defeated Ohio State to win the national title on Monday, January 11, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Alabama won 52-24. Lynne Sladky/AP

A manatee was discovered Sunday, January 10 in Florida's Homosassa River with "Trump" written on its back , according to a news release from the Center for Biological Diversity. A reward is being offered for information to help authorities find and prosecute whomever wrote on the animal's back. From Hailey Warrington

President Donald Trump speaks with the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday, January 12, in Washington, DC. Gerald Herbert/AP

An emergency services member transports a patient into the Royal London hospital on Thursday, January 14. Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

National Guard members rest in a hallway of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, January 13. More than 20,000 National Guard members are expected to be in the nation's capital to help secure President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Kat Rodriguez, the mother of Keyon Harrold Jr., a 14-year-old who was attacked and falsely accused of stealing a woman's cell phone in the lobby of New York's Arlo SoHo hotel in 2020, embraces civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton at a news conference on Monday, January 11. Miya Ponsetto, the woman who accused Harrold, was arrested and charged with attempted assault, endangering the welfare of a child, attempted robbery and attempted grand larceny. Mike Segar/Reuters

A flock of flamingos is seen on Cakalburnu Lagoon in Izmir, Turkey, on Monday, January 11. Halil Fidan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the Party Congress on Sunday, January 10, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP

A bull charges a participant during an annual bull taming event in Madurai, India, on Thursday, January 14. Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence visits with National Guard members outside the US Capitol on Thursday, January 14, in Washington, DC. Alex Brandon/AP

A woman wearing a face mask looks out from a fogged bus window in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, on Friday, January 8. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Navy divers take photos of a flight data recorder after it was recovered during search- and-rescue operations for Sriwijaya Air flight 182 on Wednesday, January 12, in Jakarta, Indonesia. The passenger jet crashed into the ocean minutes after takeoff on January 9 with 62 passengers on board. Adek Berry/AFP/Getty Images

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down an alpine ski course during the women's World Cup slalom on Tuesday, January 12, in Flachau, Austria. Marco Trovati/AP

Razor wire is seen topping a security fence near the Capitol on Thursday, January 14, in preparation for next week's presidential inauguration in Washington, DC. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

The CEO of artificial heart manufacturer Carmet, Stephane Piat, holds an artificial heart during an interview in Paris, on Monday, January 11. Christian Hartmann/Reuters

An employee moves coffins at a crematorium in Meissen, Germany, on Wednesday, January 13. Jens Schlueter/AFP/Getty Images

Arsenal's David Luiz and Newcastle United's Andy Carroll fight for the ball during a game on Saturday, January 9, in London. Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Voters queue at a polling station in Magere, Uganda, on Thursday, January 14, following a tense presidential campaign marred by violence and deaths in the lead-up to the election. Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

A person leaps from a cliff edge while rope jumping near Currarong, Australia, on Saturday, January 9. Loren Elliott/Reuters

President-elect Joe Biden receives his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, on Monday, January 11. Susan Walsh/AP

Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert makes a one-handed catch in the first half of the national championship game against Alabama on Monday, January 11, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Chris O'Meara/AP

Workers unload pallets of cardboard boxes at the Executive Office Building on the White House grounds on Wednesday, January 13, in Washington, DC. Erin Scott/Reuters

France's Julia Simon shoots during the IBU Biathlon World Cup in Oberhof, Germany, on Saturday, January 9. Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meets with the House impeachment managers inside the Capitol ahead of the final vote on Wednesday, January 13. Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Redux

Japanese macaques soak in a hot spring at the Hakodate Tropical Botanical Garden in Hokkaido, Japan, on Tuesday, January 12. Kyodo News/Getty Images

Relatives look on as gravediggers bury a Covid-19 victim at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery on Wednesday, January 13, in Manaus, Brazil. Michael Dantas/AFP/Getty Images

A lion bares its teeth at the Izmir Wildlife Park on Wednesday, January 13, in Izmir, Turkey. Mahmut Serdar Alakus/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke dives toward the end zone to score a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, January 9, in Landover, Maryland. The Buccaneers got their first playoff win since 2002 , with a final score of 31-23. Al Drago/AP

Chinese driver Guoyu Zhang and co-driver He Sha compete in the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally on Friday, January 8, in Saudi Arabia. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Participants attend a Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony on Monday, January 11, in Yokohama, Japan. Issei Kato/Reuters

A large sinkhole is seen in the parking lot of Sea Hospital in Naples, Italy, on Friday, January 8. The sinkhole swallowed several cars and forced the evacuation of the hospital's Covid-19 ward. Salvatore Laporta/IPA/Shutterstock

Japan's Yoko Ono, right, and Russia's Madina Taimazova fight during a final round of the World Judo Masters on Tuesday, January 12, in Doha, Qatar. Karim Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images