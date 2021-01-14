Older Hispanic adults have more vaccine confidence than younger Hispanic adults, according to new data

(CNN) Most Hispanic adults in the United States want to receive a Covid-19 vaccine eventually, but Hispanic adults under 50 are twice as likely to say they will "definitely not get the vaccine," according to an analysis of Kaiser Family Foundation's Covid-19 Vaccine Monitor Survey.

Hispanic adults under 50 are also less likely to say that they will "get the vaccine as soon as possible" once one is approved and available , the analysis found

The surveys were completed by December 8, when coronavirus vaccines were not yet available to the general public.

Only 20% of Hispanic adults under 50 reported that they would get the vaccine as soon as possible, compared to 38% of Hispanic adults over age 50.

Almost one-fifth of Hispanic essential workers reported that they would "definitely not" get a vaccine under the circumstances.

