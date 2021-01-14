Trinity Rodman, daughter of the NBA legend, drafted 2nd overall in pro soccer league

(CNN) Trinity Rodman, a rising star on US soccer youth national teams, was selected second overall by the Washington Spirit in Wednesday's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) draft.

Rodman, 18, is the daughter of NBA legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member Dennis Rodman

"This has been my dream forever, I've been playing soccer since I was 4 years old," she said in an interview shortly after being drafted, with mother Michelle celebrating by her side.

Rodman was due to play as a forward for Washington State University, yet her freshman collegiate season last fall was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic . She has familial ties to the university; her brother, DJ, is a sophomore on Washington State's men's basketball team.

She said because of the pandemic, the timing worked out for her to turn toward her professional career. She added, "Right now I think it's the perfect time to get in there and learn and become a better player."

