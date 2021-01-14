Queens man in custody after stabbing and possible poisoning leaves 1 dead, 3 critical

(CNN) One man is in custody in a deadly incident in Queens, New York, on Thursday morning that features a bloody pair of scissors and a possible poisoning, according to law enforcement officials.

The suspect's 72-year-old father was killed and three other family members were critically injured, according to NYPD Assistant Chief Joe Kenny.

The father was found dead on the bathroom floor with multiple stab wounds sthroughout his body, Kenny said. A pair of scissors was seen in the hallway, but it's undetermined if that was the murder weapon, Kenny added.

The suspect's mother, brother and brother's wife are being treated by doctors at a nearby hospital and are expected to survive, Kenny said. He said the three family members were found "unconscious in the apartment, laying on a mattress inside the living room."

According to preliminary information provided by a senior law enforcement official, there were three water bottles filled to a certain extent containing liquid not believed to be water. It appeared all three had been drunk from, according to the official.

